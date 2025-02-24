Jamie Campbell Bower takes you back to the Upside Down with Sleep Token cover

After turning Metallica's "Master of Puppets" into a resurgent hit, Stranger Things' connection to metal continues thanks to actor Jamie Campbell Bower.

Bower, who plays the villainous Vecna in the Netflix sci-fi series, has released a cover of the Sleep Token song "Euclid," the closing track off the band's 2023 breakout album, Take Me Back to Eden.

You can listen to the recording on YouTube.

"Master of Puppets" was memorably featured in Stranger Things' season 4 finale. The show's fifth and final season is set to premiere later in 2025.

Sleep Token, meanwhile, is prepping for a run of European festival gigs, including headlining England's Download Festival in June. They also recently linked to a mysterious website called ShowMeHowtoDanceForever.com, causing fans to speculate about possible new music.

