James Hetfield feels it's a "travesty" Motörhead's not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Metallica's James Hetfield has a major gripe with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In an interview on the latest episode of the Metallica Report podcast, Hetfield say that Motörhead not being in the Rock Hall is a "disrespect to rock 'n' roll."

"The most rock 'n' roll lifestyle-living person on this planet is not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is a travesty, a shame," Hetfield says, referring to late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

Hetfield has long been an admirer of Motörhead and Lemmy — the Metallica song "Murder One" pays tribute to the "Ace of Spades" rocker. In April, Hetfield shared that he'd gotten a tattoo infused with Lemmy's ashes, which were sent to a number of his good friends.

"For me, [the tattoo is] paying respects to [Lemmy] in maybe lieu of him being in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which still continues to piss me off," Hetfield says.

Motörhead was nominated for the Rock Hall once in 2020, but wasn't selected for induction.

