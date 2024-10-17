Jake E. Lee says he's doing "surprisingly well" in text with Ashba

Jake E. Lee is on the mend after he was shot multiple times in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

That's according to a text exchange between the former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and former Guns N' Roses and Sixx:A.M. shredder Ashba, who posted a screenshot of the conversation in his Instagram Story.

"Please tell me you're okay??" Ashba texted Lee, who then responded, "Doing surprisingly well."

"I am one luck mother f*****," Lee continued. "Just make sure your bday bash is wheelchair accessible! Just jestin'."

According to a statement from Lee's management, Lee was shot while walking his dog early Tuesday morning in what is believed to be a completely random incident. The statement added that Lee is "expected to fully recover."

Lee played in Ozzy's solo band from 1982 to 1987. In a statement to TMZ, Ozzy said, "It's been 37 years since I've seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn't take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It's just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he'll be OK."

