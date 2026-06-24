Jack White's wife Olivia Jean files for divorce

Jack White and Olivia Jean attend 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special' on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Jack White's wife, Olivia Jean, has filed for divorce.

In documents obtained by ABC Audio, Jean lists irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as reasons for the divorce. The date of separation is listed as the same date of filing, which was June 3.

"Wife alleges that there are such irreconcilable differences between the parties as would entitle Wife to an absolute divorce," the filing reads.

It later adds, "Wife would show that Husband is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper."

ABC Audio has reached out to reps for White and Jean for comment.

White proposed to Jean during one of his concerts in 2022 in his hometown of Detroit. They got married immediately afterward while still onstage in a ceremony officiated by Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank.

White's marriage to Jean marked his third. He was previously married to his White Stripes bandmate Meg White — and famously pretended that they were siblings in public — from 1996 to 2000, and to musician Karen Elson from 2005 to 2013. He has two children with Elson.

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