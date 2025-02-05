Jack White's going to Bluesky, far from this opera forevermore

Jack White is migrating to a new social media platform.

In an Instagram post, the "Seven Nation Army" rocker encourages his fans to follow him now on Bluesky "for unique and personal communications."

He adds, "If you keep placing food in the same location somewhere on temperate earth, animals will eventually come to this spot to feed, and then ultimately so will a wake of vultures."

Make of that what you will. Perhaps it's worth noting White did publicly deactivate his Third Man Records label's Twitter account in 2022 after its new owner, Elon Musk, reinstated Donald Trump's account.

You can follow White on Bluesky under the handle @officialjackwhite.bsky.social.

You can also see White in person on his upcoming North American tour, kicking off Thursday in Toronto. He'll be supporting his latest solo album, 2024's No Name.

