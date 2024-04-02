Jack White thanks "talented and gracious" Beyoncé for bouquet

Jack White is giving Beyoncé her flowers after she sent him a literal bouquet.

In an Instagram post alongside a photo of the arrangement, the White Stripes rocker writes, "What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning from the talented and gracious @beyonce celebrating her new Cowboy Carter album."

"Much love and respect to you Madam, and thank you kindly," White adds. "Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you."

In the photo, you can see a handwritten letter written from Beyoncé to White tucked in amid the flowers, reading, "Jack, I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record. Sending you my love, Beyoncé."

The country-influenced Cowboy Carter was released Friday, March 29. It's the second album in a planned trilogy, which also features 2022's Renaissance.

Perhaps White and Beyoncé could reunite on the third record. They previously collaborated on the Lemonade track "Don't Hurt Yourself."

