Jack White reveals pieces from his debut gallery exhibit

Jack White is giving fans a look at some of the pieces in his debut gallery exhibit, These Thoughts May Disappear, which opened Friday at the Newport Street Gallery in London.

The rocker shared a photo on Instagram of a construction pallet painted white with gold adornments on it; White appears to take a dig at President Donald Trump in the caption.

The caption notes that the piece is “The Presidential Model” from a fake company called The Pallet Cleanse Corp.

“I created this fake pallet company that thinks they need to make specific pallets for different institutions and businesses. All the way up to the ultimate 'Platinum Model' and of course this one is 'The Presidential Model,’” White explains. “I made this with the exact same ornamentation bought from Home Depot and the same gold craft paint that they used in the Oval Office atrocity.”

White also shared photos of an amplifier that was turned into an art piece. According to the Instagram post, White asked six artists to turn Pano Verb amplifiers into works of art, with the only rule being that it still needed to work. The one posted on Instagram is titled "Electric Lotus" from artist Shepard Fairey.

These Thoughts May Disappear runs through Sept. 13. According to the description it features "sculptures made with found objects including interactive works, installations and furniture design products."

Jack White is set to hit the road on a U.S. tour in July. A complete list of dates can be found at jackwhiteiii.com.

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