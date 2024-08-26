Jack White replacing Queens of the Stone Age at 2024 Mempho Music Festival

By Josh Johnson

Jack White is once again stepping in for Queens of the Stone Age.

After filling in for the "No One Knows" band at several summer European festivals, the "Seven Nation Army" rocker has replaced them at the Mempho Music Festival, taking place Oct. 4-6 in Memphis, Tennessee.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MemphoFest.com.

Queens canceled their European dates due to frontman Josh Homme needing "emergency surgery." On Friday, they canceled or postponed all of their remaining 2024 shows, which included U.S. headlining and festival dates, sharing, "Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year."

White, meanwhile, is playing festivals in between his pop-up headlining tour supporting his new No Name album, for which "shows will be announced as close to the show date as possible." The next stop is Monday in Washington, D.C.

