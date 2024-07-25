Jack White playing benefit show for American Legion post in Nashville

THE MUPPETS ABC/Nicole Wilder (Nicole Wilder/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Jack White has announced a last-minute benefit concert in support of the American Legion military veterans organization.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker will perform at American Legion Post 82 in Nashville in an effort to raise money to build a new sound system for the venue. The show takes place on Saturday.

Registration for a chance at purchasing tickets is open now. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

Perhaps White will be debuting some material off his new solo album, which he surprise-released on vinyl only in his Third Man Records stores.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!