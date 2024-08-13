Jack White plans to announce tour dates "as close to the show date as possible"

Over the past few weeks, Jack White has been playing smaller shows with little advance notice, and that trend will be continuing for the foreseeable future.

In an Instagram post, the "Seven Nation Army" rocker notes that he's seen "Lotta folk asking about when we are going to announce 'tour dates.'"

"Well, we don't know what to tell you but the tour already started at the Legion a couple of weeks ago," White writes, referring to his last-minute performance in Nashville on July 27.

"People keep saying that these are 'Pop up shows' we've been playing," he continues. "Well, you can call them whatever you want, but we are on tour right now. These are the 'shows.'"

As for upcoming performances, White says he "won't really be announcing dates in advance so much," and that he'll "mostly be playing small clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festival here and there to help pay for expenses."

"Shows will be announced as close to the show date as possible," White writes. "Some shows we won't even decide to do until that morning."

All of which is to say that if you want to see Jack White live, you should probably keep a vigilant watch on his social media. His next show is scheduled for Tuesday at Nashville's Basement East club.

White's "tour," properly announced or not, supports his new album, No Name, which is out now.

