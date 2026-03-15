Jack White performing on ﻿'SNL'﻿; mourns death of his mother

It's been a weekend of highs and lows for Jack White.

To start with the positive, the "Seven Nation Army" rocker has been announced as the musical guest for the April 4 episode of Saturday Night Live. The set will mark his fifth SNL performance as a solo artist, following his appearances in 2012, 2018, 2020 and 2023. He also performed with The White Stripes in 2002.

The episode will be hosted by actor and Tenacious D frontman Jack Black, so we expect it will feature a sketch called "Jack Gray."

As for the sadder news, White announced on Saturday that his mother, Teresa Gillis, has died.

"Teresa Gillis 1930-2026. Rest in peace with the Lord," White wrote in an Instagram post.

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