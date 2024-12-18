Jack White to perform at 2025 NAMM Show

Jack White is performing at the 2025 NAMM Show, the annual event held by the National Association of Music Merchants.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker will take the stage during the NAMM TEC Awards on Jan. 23. He'll also receive the TEC Innovation Award, which has previously been given to artists including Bruce Springsteen, Slash, Paul McCartney and Neil Young.

NAMM 2025 takes place Jan. 21-25 in Anaheim, California. For more info, visit NAMM.org.

White's 2025 plans also include a full tour in support of his new solo album, No Name.

