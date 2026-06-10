Jack White officially confirms 'Frozen Charlotte' album; hear new song 'Dollar Bill' now

Jack White has officially announced his new album, Frozen Charlotte.

As previously reported, a preorder link for the album quietly went live Tuesday on the Third Man Records site. White has now confirmed that the album is indeed called Frozen Charlotte and is due out on July 10.

The release date coincides with the start of White's upcoming U.S. solo tour, which kicks off the same day in Washington, D.C.

Frozen Charlotte is the follow-up to 2024's No Name, which received a similarly stealthy rollout. The album was initially sold without any label at Third Man Records store before it was officially announced.

The track list includes the previously released songs "Derecho Demonico" and "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs." A third cut, titled "Dollar Bill," is out now.

Here's the full track list:

"G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs"

"Derecho Demonico"

"There's Nobody There"

"Raising the Grain"

"You'll Never Fix Me"

"Nobody Knows"

"Dollar Bill"

"I Can't Believe What I'm Hearing"

"Thick as Thieves"

"All Alone Again"

"She's in a Frenzy"

"Making Contact"

"Neighbors Blues"

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