Jack White is a Doechii fan: 'This gal is pretty damn talented'

Count Jack White as a Doechii fan.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker posted a photo on Instagram of the "Denial Is a River" rapper alongside the caption, "This gal is pretty damn talented."

In between comments from fans asking the two to collaborate, Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix also dropped in to write, "She is legit."

Another Doechii fan from the rock world is Paramore's Hayley Williams, who declared that Doechii should "win every Grammy." Doechii did end up taking a trophy home for best rap album at the 2025 ceremony and was nominated for best new artist.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.