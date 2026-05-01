Jack White hid note for Olivia Rodrigo in ﻿'SNL﻿' dressing room

Jack White sent Olivia Rodrigo some words of encouragement ahead of her appearance on Saturday Night Live as both the host and the musical guest, though it took a bit for her to find it.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Rodrigo shares that she was recently on the phone with White, who she calls her "hero," and they discussed her upcoming SNL gig. White, who just joined the SNL Five Timers Club as a solo artist with his performance on the show in April, told Rodrigo that he'd left a note for her in the SNL dressing room.

While Rodrigo thought at first that he was kidding, White later sent a text advising her to "Keep your head up. You're gonna find something."

"I was tearing apart the SNL dressing room," Rodrigo tells Fallon. "I was, like, taking the ceiling tiles off. I was like, 'He left me something in here!'"

Fallon then showed video of Rodrigo doing just that until she eventually found an envelope in the top shelf of a cabinet. She opened it to find a yellow rose and a note reading, "Kill it kid. Love Jack White III."

"That's my little good luck charm," Rodrigo says of the note.

White has previously called Rodrigo "very cool, very real and very much a lover of music." She also performed The White Stripes' "We're Going to Be Friends" when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.

Rodrigo's SNL episode airs Saturday. She'll launch her North American Unraveled tour in September, which will feature support from artists including Wolf Alice and The Last Dinner Party on select dates.

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