Jack White headlining 2026 Borderland Festival

Jack White is headlining the 2026 Borderland Festival, held Sept. 18-20 in East Aurora, New York.

The bill also includes Alabama Shakes, Lord Huron, Pixies and The Head and the Heart.

You can sign up now for a presale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full list lineup and all ticket info, visit BorderlandFestival.com.

Borderland is currently White's only U.S. live date announced for 2026.

