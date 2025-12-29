Jack White gives new Christmas gift seal of approval

Jack White at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

A seven nation army couldn't hold Jack White back from enjoying his new Christmas gift.

The White Stripes rocker shares in an Instagram post that his wife, Olivia Jean, got him a wax seal kit for the holidays. Naturally, he used it to recreate his III logo.

"Such a wonderful Christmas present from Olivia Jean," White writes in the caption.

Jean previously gifted White his very first cellphone in July for his 50th birthday.

Meanwhile, you can catch White on the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony special, airing New Year's Day on ABC. White attended and gave a speech, though his White Stripes bandmate Meg White was not present.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

