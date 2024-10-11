Jack White fires back at Donald Trump over Detroit comments: "You're gonna lose Michigan BIGLY"

Jack White is defending Detroit in response to Donald Trump's disparaging remarks about the "Seven Nation Army" rocker's hometown.

During a recent speech given in the Motor City, the former president and 2024 Republican candidate said, "Our whole country will end up being like Detroit" if his opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, wins November's election.

"You're going to have a mess on your hands," he added.

In an Instagram post, White writes, "What kind of political idiot insults Detroit while SPEAKING TO DETROITERS???"

"Guess what trump, YOU AIN'T LIKE US," he continues. "You're gonna lose Michigan BIGLY you wanna-be dictator orange clown. Go back to your fascist rallies."

White has long been critical of Trump — leading up to the 2016 election, his Third Man Records label starting selling "Icky Trump" T-shirts, a play on the White Stripes song "Icky Thump."

More recently, Jack and Meg White, who've rarely made joint public statements since The White Stripes broke up in 2011, filed a lawsuit in September against Trump over the use of "Seven Nation Army" in a video posted by a Trump campaign staffer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.