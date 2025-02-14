Jack White-featuring 'Ringo & Friends at the Ryman' ﻿special to premiere in March

Ringo Starr's Ringo & Friends at the Ryman concert special, which features performances by Jack White, has a premiere date.

The two-hour show will debut March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Ringo & Friends at the Ryman was recorded at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium over two nights in January. Starr and his guests, who also included Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Billy Strings and Mickey Guyton, performed a set of his solo material and Beatles classics.

The special also featured an all-star performance of the Beatles song "With a Little Help from My Friends," with proceeds from the song benefiting California wildfire relief efforts.

