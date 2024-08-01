Jack White announces intimate Detroit concert

THE MUPPETS ABC/Nicole Wilder (Nicole Wilder/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Jack White is returning home for an intimate concert in Detroit.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker will headline St. Andrew's Hall on Aug. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET for members of the Third Man Records Vault and at noon ET for the general public.

You can register for a chance at tickets now.

The Detroit show follows several other recent last-minute White concerts, which took place in Nashville, and Atlanta and Athens, Georgia.

Meanwhile, White will officially release his surprise album, No Name, on Friday. The record was originally released in July on vinyl only without warning in Third Man Records stores.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!