Jack White announces full tour for 2025 + releases new song, 'You Got Me Searching'

Jack White has announced a full tour for 2025 in support of his new solo album, No Name.

The North American dates begin Feb. 6 in Toronto and wrap up May 24 in Troutdale, Oregon. A presale for members of White's Third Man Records Vault begins Friday; tickets go sale to the general public on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JackWhiteIII.com.

No Name, the follow-up to 2022's Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, was officially released in August after a stealth, physical-only release in Third Man Records stores in July. Since then, White has been supporting the album with intimate pop-up shows across the U.S., which have been announced "as close to the show date as possible."

Along with the tour dates, White has released a new song called "You Got Me Searching." The track is out now via digital outlets and will be released on a 7-inch vinyl single along with the No Name cut "That's How I'm Feeling" on Nov. 22.

