Jack White announces last-minute show at Minneapolis' First Avenue

By Josh Johnson

Jack White has announced a last-minute show at Minneapolis' famed First Avenue.

The concert takes place Wednesday. Tickets go on sale Tuesday for members of the Third Man Records Vault subscription service at noon CT and then for the general public at 1 p.m. CT.

You can sign up for a chance at tickets now.

White has been playing one-off shows in smaller clubs throughout the country in support of his latest solo album, No Name. As previously reported, the stops are being announced "as close to the show date as possible."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!