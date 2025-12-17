Jack White announces first-ever show in Kazakhstan

He's know for singing about a "Seven Nation Army," and now Jack White is set to play in one particular nation for the first time.

White has announced his debut performance in Kazakhstan, taking place in August 2026 at the Park Live Almaty festival.

The festival lineup also includes Gorillaz. For more info, visit Park.live.

White played much closer to home, in his actual hometown, on Thanksgiving Day for a halftime performance during a Detroit Lions game. The set included renditions of "Seven Nation Army" and White's solo song "That's How I'm Feeling," as well as a collaborative performance with Eminem.

