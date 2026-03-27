Jack White announces European tour

Jack White has announced a European tour.

The international trek launches May 30, and will include stops in Latvia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, France and Belgium.

Presales begin March 30 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JackWhiteIII.com.

Before his trip abroad, White will perform on the April 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Jack Black. He'll be back in the U.S. to play the Borderland Festival in East Aurora, New York, in September.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.