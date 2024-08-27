Jack White adds three new cities to pop-up tour

Jack White has added three dates to his pop-up tour, during which he's announcing stops "as close to the show date as possible."

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker will play Pittsburgh on Thursday; Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday; and Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Sunday.

Tickets go on sale to members of the Third Man Records Vault on Wednesday at noon ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. You can sign up for you chance at tickets now.

White's tour supports his new solo album, No Name, which dropped earlier in August.

