Jack White adds two dates to US tour

Jack White has added two more dates to his upcoming U.S. tour.

The newly announced shows will take place July 18 in New Haven, Connecticut, and July 19 in Port Chester, New York.

Members of the Third Man Records Vault will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale will follow on Wednesday at noon local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit JackWhiteIII.com.

White's U.S. tour launches July 10 in Washington, D.C.

White's most recent album is 2024's No Name. He put out two new singles, "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" and "Derecho Demonico," earlier in April.

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