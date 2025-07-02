'It's so amazing': Anthrax can't believe they're playing Black Sabbath's farewell concert

Anthrax is playing Saturday's massive Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England, which will mark the reunion and farewell for Black Sabbath's original lineup and Ozzy Osbourne's final live performance ever.

"It's so crazy to me that we get to be a part of this and they want us there," guitarist Scott Ian tells ABC Audio. "Like, they feel like we will bring something to the table and that we deserve to be there."

Over the years, Ian and company have gotten to know some of the Sabbath members — Anthrax even toured with an incarnation of the "Iron Man" legends back in 1986. Still, Ian's inner 12-year-old fanboy can't get over that he's invited to perform at Sabbath's last show.

"I remember the first time I ever heard Black Sabbath," Ian says. "I play guitar the way I do because of Tony Iommi, and I've been listening to this band my whole life. So it's just so amazing that we get to be a part of this celebration with the original lineup."

When Saturday arrives and it's time to take the stage in Birmingham, Ian predicts that "it's gonna be a very emotional day."

"I don't even know how I'm gonna feel when we're up there playing," says drummer Charlie Benante. "It probably will go by really quick. I'm gonna try and grasp it and enjoy it as much as I could."

"We're gonna have so many friends there and all the other bands," Ian adds, laughing, "We're all gonna be saying the same s***: 'Can you f****** believe this?'"

The Back to the Beginning lineup also includes Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm and Alice in Chains, among many others. The concert will stream live online.

