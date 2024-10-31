It's just one of those days when Limp Bizkit is back in the studio

After taking 10 years to release their most recent album, it looks like Limp Bizkit is aiming for a quicker turnaround for a follow-up.

In an Instagram Story, the "Break Stuff" rockers have shared a video of drummer John Otto in the recording studio narrated by frontman Fred Durst.

"Let's get that funky funky, get that Limp Bizkit popping off," Durst says from offscreen.

The Bizkit's latest, Still Sucks, was released in 2021, a decade after its predecessor, Gold Cobra, dropped in 2011.

Prior to returning to the studio, Limp Bizkit had a busy summer on their Loserville U.S. tour, which wrapped in August.

