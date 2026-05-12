Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain announces autobiography, 'Hello Boys and Girls!'

Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden sits in with the 8G Band on March 15, 2017. (Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has announced his autobiography.

The book, titled Hello Boys and Girls!, is due out Nov. 10 in the U.S.

"I'm very excited and honoured to be working with the wonderful HarperNonFiction Team on my very own book full of lots of fun stories, anecdotes and of course my incredible experiences with some of the greatest musicians and performers from the 70s, 80s and beyond!" McBrain says in a statement. "I am blessed to be able to finally share my path to where I am today, in my own words, with the world."

McBrain joined Maiden in 1982 in place of drummer Clive Burr and made his recorded debut with the band on 1983's Piece of Mind. He's remained a member of Maiden ever since, though he retired from touring in 2024 due to health issues.

McBrain will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Maiden as part of its 2026 class. The induction ceremony takes place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles.

For more on the history of Iron Maiden, you can check out the band's new documentary, Burning Ambition, which is in theaters now.

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