Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson announces reworked edition of ﻿'Balls to Picasso' ﻿solo album

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced a reworked edition of his 1994 solo album, Balls to Picasso.

Dubbed More Balls to Picasso, the set is described as a "brand-new part re-recorded, remixed and newly mastered version" of the original album.

"While mixing all my catalogue into Dolby Atmos I had a nagging desire to revisit and reinvent the record," Dickinson shares. "So putting more balls into Balls… was a labor of love."

More Balls to Picasso is due out July 25. You can listen to the updated recording of the song "Gods of War" via digital outlets.

Dickinson released his latest solo album, The Mandrake Project, in 2024, marking his first solo effort in nearly 20 years. He'll support the record on a North American solo tour that kicks off in August.

Iron Maiden is currently on tour in Europe.

