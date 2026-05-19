Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson announces '﻿The Mandrake Project: Year Two' ﻿graphic novel

Bruce Dickinson performs in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 31, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced the next volume in his graphic novel series, The Mandrake Project.

The latest book, titled The Mandrake Project: Year Two, is expected to ship in October and is available to preorder now via Z2 Comics.

"Oh, just hold on to your proverbial hats folks… This one gets REALLY weird!" Dickinson says of the story.

The Mandrake Project series first launched in 2025. Dickinson also released a solo album called The Mandrake Project in 2024.

Iron Maiden, meanwhile, will launch a North American tour in August. They're also being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

In addition to on the page and the stage, you can see Dickinson on the screen in the new Maiden documentary, Burning Ambition, in theaters now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.