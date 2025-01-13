Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith loses home in California wildfires

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith is one of the many Los Angeles residents whose home was destroyed in the California wildfires, his wife Nathalie Dufresne-Smith revealed on social media.

In a post featuring pictures of a sunset, she wrote, "We lost our house," adding in the caption, "We are safe. We have each other. We will start again. #malibustrong." She added, "Thank you for your support during these trying times."

Before the announcement, Nathalie had been documenting the fires as they were getting closer to the couple's home and in one she can be heard saying, "Look, this is definitely coming toward us ... now we have to go!"

Smith joined Iron Maiden in 1980, departing in 1989. He rejoined the group in 1999 and has been with them ever since.

Iron Maiden is set to kick off a new European tour on May 27 in Budapest. A complete list of dates can be found at IronMaiden.com.

