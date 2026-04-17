Iron Maiden manager suggests band will not attend RRHOF because of tour

Iron Maiden was chosen for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, but it seems they are going to be too busy to attend the Nov. 14 induction ceremony.

The heavy metal icons are already scheduled to be on tour in Australia when the induction is set to take place in Los Angeles, and their manager Rod Smallwood says the tour is going on as planned.

“As the most observant have already noticed, the band will be on tour in Australia around the November date of the Induction ceremony for the R&R HoF in Los Angeles,” Smallwood says in a statement obtained by ABC Audio. “In accepting, Iron Maiden made it very clear to the R&R HoF that the fans always come first and that the shows will of course go on.”

The Australian leg of Iron Maiden’s Run For Your Lives World Tour kicks off Nov. 11 in Adelaide and runs through Nov. 19 in Brisbane. They are also scheduled to play New Zealand and Japan in November.

“We would like to assure all our fans in Australasia that the Australian and New Zealand dates will remain unaffected,” he adds, “and we look forward to bringing the Run For Your Lives Tour to them on the penultimate stop of our 50th anniversary celebrations."

Iron Maiden's Run For Your Lives Tour hits North America Sept. 3 in Montreal, Canada, and runs through Sept. 29 in San Antonio, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at IronMaiden.com.

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