Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain hosting new 'Metal Sticks' podcast

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain retired from the band after 42 years back in June, and now he's found something to do with all the extra time on his hands. The rocker is hosting a new heavy metal podcast, Metal Sticks, with Modern Drummer CEO David Frangioni.
There will also be a "Listen with Nicko" segment, something McBrain first did for Iron Maiden's The First Ten Years box set, in which he shared the history behind specific Iron Maiden songs.
Metal Sticks is now available via streaming platforms and YouTube. In the first episode, McBrain opens up about his decision to retire.
