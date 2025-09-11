Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain hosting new 'Metal Sticks' podcast

Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden attends HomeSafe Classic Rock & Roll Party at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on February 6, 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Ralph Notaro/Getty Images)

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain retired from the band after 42 years back in June, and now he's found something to do with all the extra time on his hands. The rocker is hosting a new heavy metal podcast, Metal Sticks, with Modern Drummer CEO David Frangioni.

The podcast will have the pair interviewing iconic artists like Alex Van Halen, Steve Vai and Ian Paice. Each episode will also have Nicko taking fans on an inside tour of his personal archive of Iron Maiden equipment and sharing important tips for maintenance of drumming gear.

There will also be a "Listen with Nicko" segment, something McBrain first did for Iron Maiden's The First Ten Years box set, in which he shared the history behind specific Iron Maiden songs.

Metal Sticks is now available via streaming platforms and YouTube. In the first episode, McBrain opens up about his decision to retire.

