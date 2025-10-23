Iron Maiden announces North American leg of Run for Your Lives tour

Iron Maiden is finally brining their Run for Your Lives world tour stateside.

The metal legends have announced a 2026 North American leg of the trek, running from Aug. 29 in Toronto to Oct. 2 in Mexico City. It also includes a headlining set at the Louder than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Megadeth will provide support for all non-festival shows as part of their farewell tour, and the bill also includes Anthrax on select dates.

'We are greatly looking forward to bringing this Run for Your Lives tour to North America and hope the fans enjoy seeing the show and hearing the set list as much as we do playing it," says bassist Steve Harris. "It's an added bonus to have a few of our good friends on the tour with us. Megadeth are playing all the shows and it's an honor to have them join us on their last ever tour."

"We also have Anthrax with us on the bigger shows, we had a great time with them when they came out with us on Ed Force One around the world in 2016," Harris continues. "We're delighted to have both bands with us for this tour and know our fans will enjoy seeing them."

Members of the Iron Maiden fan club will have access to a presale beginning Oct. 28. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 31.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit IronMaiden.com.

The Run for Your Lives world tour celebrates Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary as a band. It first launched in Europe in May.

