INK's Spencer Charnas featured on upcoming premiere of 'The Last Drive-In' season

By Josh Johnson

Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas will guest on the upcoming season premiere of the Shudder series The Last Drive-In.

The variety show is hosted by longtime film critic and "exploitation movie aficionado" Joe Bob Briggs as he shows various horror, cult and obscure movies.

Charnas' episode will premiere March 7 on Shudder TV.

Ice Nine Kills, of course, is closely associated with horror, having themed their songs and albums around genre titles. Their most recent single, "A Work of Art," was recorded for 2024's Terrifier 3 movie.

You can catch INK touring the U.S. in the spring, including dates opening for Metallica.

