Incubus wants to release next album in a way to make it 'as special as possible': 'We're really proud'

Incubus has a new album recorded and ready to go, marking their first since 2017's 8. As for when you'll get to hear it, that's still a bit up in the air.

"I feel like all of us have, like, itchy feet, like we're ready to run with the thing," frontman Brandon Boyd tells ABC Audio. "But we're trying to be smart about it and plan its release in a way that we haven't in recent past releases."

Boyd shares that he and his bandmates hope to release the album in a different way from the model they've traditionally followed: drop a lead single, put the record out and then go on tour.

"We collectively decided that we didn't want to just do things the same way again, so we are kinda stepping back from that 'just put it out' kind of philosophy," Boyd explains. "We're going to hopefully put this album out with a new kind of idea around ways to get it to people's ears and eyes."

Boyd notes that, in the eight years since 8 came out, a lot has changed in the landscape of the music business. Releasing new material now, Boyd says, feels like "putting another star into the sky and hope people notice."

"We're conceptualizing ways to make the thing as special as possible, 'cause it's a record that we're really proud of," Boyd says. "We had a really great experience writing and recording it. It happened with a great deal of excitement and momentum."

In the meantime, you can catch Incubus on their current U.S. tour, during which they're playing 2001's Morning View in full alongside hits from throughout their career. The outing continues Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

