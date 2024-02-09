Incubus shares new version of "Echo" off rerecorded ﻿'Morning View' ﻿album

Incubus has shared a new version of their song "Echo," included on the band's upcoming rerecorded version of their 2001 album, Morning View.

The updated "Echo" comes with an alternate ending and lasts over a minute longer than the original. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

The rerecorded Morning View, dubbed Morning View XXIII, will be released on May 10.

Incubus will be performing Morning View in full on their upcoming summer tour, launching in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.