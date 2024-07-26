Incubus, Fall Out Boy, Weezer headlining Oceans Calling Second Wave in Mexico

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Incubus, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are headlining the inaugural Oceans Calling Second Wave festival.

A spin-off of the Ocean City, Maryland, event, Oceans Calling Second Wave will take place Jan. 19-22, 2025, in Riviera Cancún, Mexico.

Also on the bill are 311, Cage the Elephant, Jack's Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OceansCallingSecondWave.com.

The 2024 Maryland Oceans Calling takes place Sept. 27-29 and features headliners blink-182, The Killers and Dave Matthews Band.

