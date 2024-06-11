Incubus, DCFC/The Postal Service, Bush & more playing 2024 HFStival

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Incubus, Death Cab for Cutie, The Postal Service and Bush are among the bands playing the 2024 HFStival, taking place Sept. 21 in Washington, D.C.

The event, which will be held at the Nationals Park baseball stadium, marks the festival's return after a more than decadelong hiatus.

Others on the bill include Garbage, Jimmy Eat World, Violent Femmes, Filter, Tonic and Lit.

Tickets will be available through the Ticketmaster Request program. Registration is open now through Sunday.

