Incubus adds shows to Morning View + The Hits tour, announces Paris Jackson as opener

Incubus has added two extra dates to their upcoming Morning View + The Hits summer tour.

The newly announced dates take place July 7 in Oklahoma City and July 16 in Eugene, Oregon. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit IncubusHQ.com.

Additionally, Incubus has announced that Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, will open the tour. The bill also includes the previously announced Manchester Orchestra as a special guest.

The Morning View + The Hits tour begins in May. As its name suggests, Incubus will be playing their 2001 album Morning View in full for each show, as well as a set of songs from throughout their discography.

Incubus first launched the Morning View + The Hits tour in 2024 alongside a rerecorded version of the album dubbed Morning View XXIII.

