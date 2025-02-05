Imagine Dragons concert film 'Live from the Hollywood Bowl'﻿ to premiere in theaters

Imagine Dragons has announced a new concert film set to premiere in theaters in the spring.

Live from the Hollywood Bowl will be shown in cinemas around the world on March 26 and March 29. Tickets go on sale Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. ET.

As its name suggests, Live from the Hollywood Bowl was recorded at the famed Los Angeles venue, which ID played in October 2024 to close out their U.S. tour supporting their latest album, Loom. During the show, the "Radioactive" rockers were accompanied by the LA Film Orchestra.

For more info, visit ImagineDragonsMovie.com.

