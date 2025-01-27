Imagine Dragons releasing ﻿'Reflections'﻿ compilation of ﻿'Smoke + Mirrors'﻿ demos

Imagine Dragons has announced a new compilation celebrating the 10th anniversary of the band's 2015 sophomore album, Smoke + Mirrors.

The set, titled Reflections, is due out Feb. 21. It includes 14 unreleased Smoke + Mirrors-era demo recordings, one of which, "Monica," is out now via digital outlets.

Smoke + Mirrors was originally released on Feb. 17, 2015. While it debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, it did not reach the commercial heights of ID's breakout 2012 debut album, Night Visions.

Imagine Dragons' most recent album is 2024's Loom.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.