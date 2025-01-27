Imagine Dragons releasing ﻿'Reflections'﻿ compilation of ﻿'Smoke + Mirrors'﻿ demos

KIDinaKORNER/Interscope
By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons has announced a new compilation celebrating the 10th anniversary of the band's 2015 sophomore album, Smoke + Mirrors.

The set, titled Reflections, is due out Feb. 21. It includes 14 unreleased Smoke + Mirrors-era demo recordings, one of which, "Monica," is out now via digital outlets.

Smoke + Mirrors was originally released on Feb. 17, 2015. While it debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, it did not reach the commercial heights of ID's breakout 2012 debut album, Night Visions.

Imagine Dragons' most recent album is 2024's Loom.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!