Imagine Dragons blasts off in new "Children of the Sky" video

Imagine Dragons has premiered the video for "Children of the Sky," a new song recorded for the Starfield video game.

The clip features an astronaut's emotional journey through outer space that, in addition to Starfield, may remind you of movies such as Gravity and Interstellar.

"As soon as I listened to the track, I was transported to a new world full of emotion, hope and fantasy - instantly leading me to a visual idea I wanted to explore," says director FILFURY. "With the song being used for Starfield, my desire was to lean into the sci-fi space visual language, but stay very true to the tone and identity of Imagine Dragons. A perfect unison of worlds, connected by the lyrics of the song and the uplifting euphoric dream-like hope the song conveys."

You can watch the "Children of the Sky" video streaming now on YouTube.

The song "Children of the Sky" dropped in August, while Starfield was released on Xbox Series X/S and PC earlier in September.

Imagine Dragons' collaboration with Starfield is one of several crossovers the band's had with the video game world. Their single "Warriors" was the theme song for the 2014 League of Legends World Championship esports tournament, and they recorded the 2021 song "Enemy" for League of Legends-inspired animated series Arcane.

