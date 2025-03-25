Imagine Dragons starting work on next album: 'We are exploring a lot of different options'

"It's Time" for Imagine Dragons to start working on another record.

As guitarist Wayne Sermon tells Billboard, the "Radioactive" outfit is "just starting to write our new album now" to follow their 2024 effort, Loom.

"We are exploring a lot of different options, including parting things back a lot — just trying new things and seeing what sticks," Sermon shares. "We don't really know what we're doing for next things until we just do it."

While ID hits the studio, their music is also headed to movie theaters — their concert film Live from the Hollywood Bowl will screen in cinemas on Wednesday and Saturday — and was even heard from the moon.

The band's song "Children of the Sky" was included on a spacecraft named Athena that landed on the moon earlier in March. While the ship had some landing difficulties, "Children of the Sky" was still able to be transmitted to Earth, marking the first time that's ever happened.

"I'm very much into space exploration, I'm into anything NASA's doing," Sermon says. "I'm very fascinated with that kind of stuff. ... It was one of the easiest yeses we had."

"Things looked a little dicey there for a minute," he continues of Athena's landing. "But [Athena] was able to still do a couple of things and one of them happened to be beaming our song."

