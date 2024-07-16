Imagine Dragons' Wayne Sermon explores title of new album, 'Loom'

On Imagine Dragons' new album, Loom, you won't find a track with that same title. Speaking with ABC Audio, guitarist Wayne Sermon shares how he thinks the word "loom" reflects the record, and what he and his bandmates were going through as they made it.

"Just given the year that [frontman] Dan [Reynolds] has had and we've all had together as a band and all the changes we've had, Loom made sense to me," Sermon says.

Notably, Reynolds and his ex-wife, Aja Volkman, finalized their divorce in March, while drummer Daniel Platzman has been absent from ID over the past year.

Digging deeper into the title, Sermon mentions the different definitions of loom, from the literal machine to the idea of something looming over you.

"'Loom' kind of has this negative connotation of, like, things that you're kind of dreading," Sermon says. "But the word itself just means something that is impending and is something that is going to happen eventually."

In one specific sense, Sermons feels that the title Loom is universally relatable.

"One thing that is certain for every one of us in this life, one thing that is gonna loom over all of us is relationships with other people," Sermon says.

"I think the quality of your life is gonna be based upon ... the relationships around you," he continues. "How you navigate that is so much of your experience in the world and how happy or miserable you end up being."

With that in mind, you can listen to Loom now.

Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons has a U.S. tour, ahem, looming, which will kick off July 30 in Camden, New Jersey.

