Imagine Dragons, Liam Gallagher among 2024 MTV EMA winners

Imagine Dragons and Liam Gallagher were among the winners at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards, which took place Sunday in Manchester, England.

The "Radioactive" group earned the Best Alternative prize, while the Oasis vocalist was named Best Rock.

The other Best Alternative nominees were Twenty One Pilots, Yungblud, Hozier, Fontaines D.C. and Lana Del Rey. Also up for Best Rock were Green Day, Kings of Leon, The Killers, Bon Jovi, Coldplay and Lenny Kravitz.

Gallagher is celebrating his EMA win by hyping up Oasis' 2025 reunion tour, marking the first time he and his formerly estranged brother, Noel Gallagher, have shared the live stage since breaking up in 2009.

Liam writes in a social media post, "Even on our bad day we'll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there."

