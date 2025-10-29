Imagine Dragons announce stream for ﻿'Live from the Hollywood Bowl'﻿ concert film

IMAGINE DRAGONS Imagine Dragons on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

If you missed it in theaters, Imagine DragonsLive from the Hollywood Bowl is set to stream.

You can watch the concert film online premiering Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. For more info, visit Watch.ImagineDragonsMusic.com.

Live from the Hollywood Bowl was recorded during ID's October 2024 performance at the famed Los Angeles venue, accompanied by the LA Film Orchestra. The set included renditions of hits including "Radioactive," "Demons" and "Believer."

The film screened in theaters in March.

Imagine Dragons' most recent album is 2024's Loom. They're currently on tour in South America.

