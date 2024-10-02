Iggy and the Stooges' ﻿'Raw Power﻿' to be reissued as 7-inch single box set

By Josh Johnson

Iggy and the Stooges' seminal 1973 album Raw Power is being reissued as a box set of 7-inch singles.

The collection, dubbed Raw Power - The 7-inch Edition, features the original David Bowie mixes of the album's eight tracks spread over four 7-inch singles, alongside two bonus outtakes EPs.

Raw Power - The 7-inch Edition will be released through the Third Man Records Vault, the subscription service of the Jack White-founded label. To snag a copy, you need to sign up for the Vault before Oct. 31 at midnight CT.

For more info, visit ThirdManRecords.com/vault.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!