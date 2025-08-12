The icy-ness machine: Linkin Park announces latest food tour collaboration

As Linkin Park's world tour continues, so do their food collaborations.

Earlier on the tour, the "Numb" rockers collaborated with candy company Haribo to create LP-themed gummy bears, and opened pizza pop-up shops in Milan and New York City.

Now, the band has announced another special treat to coincide with their upcoming show in Philadelphia on Saturday: the From Zero Raspberry Raspberry Gelati. It's available exclusively at the John's Water Ice shop, which describes its gelati as combining "refreshing water ice with creamy soft-serve ice cream."

You can try one at John's Water Ice on Friday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET.

Linkin Park's tour supports their 2024 comeback album, From Zero, which marked their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong. The U.S. leg will wrap up Sept. 24 in Seattle.

In related news, Linkin Park has announced a run of Australia tour dates taking place in March 2026. Presales begin Aug. 18, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 11 a.m. local time.

For the full list of Linkin Park's tour dates and all ticket info, visit LinkinPark.com.

